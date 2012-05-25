M.S.I. Announces Mold Remediation Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- M.S.I, leading mold remediation in Philadelphia, announce new mold remediation services in Philadelphia.



Once it is known that people have a mold issue in their home or commercial property, the next step to take is one to begin the cleaning process. Finding the best Mold Remediation contractor is a vital step in the removal/cleaning process because failure to do so correctly will cause regrowth and/or re-contamination. Mold Contractors should be certified in Mold Remediation and must carry Mold Pollution or insurance just to be able to do the project. Failure to hire a contractor without these credentials will most likely lead to disastrous outcomes. Also, not having a contractor qualified and trained in Mold Remediation will probably lead to the mold not being cleaned properly.



Special equipment is also required in any remediation project. All Mold Remediation contractors should have equipment such as: Air Scrubbers, Negative Air Machines, LGR Dehumidifiers, True Hepa Vacuums, Air Movers, etc. If a contractor does not come to your house fully equipped, or is reliant on tool rentals, this will compromise the mold from being fully cleaned. Also, the chemicals being used are very important since some contractors use Bleach and others use materials that are corrosive and harmful if inhaled.



M.S.I. offers the best Mold Remediation Philadelphia has ever heard of along with accurate inspections.



They are also insured for all types of Mold Inspection and Remediation projects, as well as all Bio-Hazard jobs. Their technicians are trained, and every piece of work is done by their own employees, as they never sub-contract any work to another company. M.S.I.’s equipment is their own and serviced by their employees, so they never use any rented equipment, nor do they rent any equipment out to other companies.



About M.S.I.

M.S.I. is also the Angie’s List 2011 Mold Inspection and Mold Remediation Philadelphia Super Service Award Winner for the entire state of Pennsylvania. They even received this honor by holding nothing less than a total “A” rating for their work. If anybody is in need of a Mold Remediation Contractor, look no further than the award winning staff at M. S. I.