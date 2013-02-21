MSL Society Announces Inaugural Global Conference and Gala

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- The Medical Science Liaison Society (MSL Society) is planning its first global conference and gala for April 2013.



The event will take place at Philadelphia’s Hyatt at the Broadview on South Broad Street, from April 1-3. The 2013 MSL Society Conference and Gala is the first event of its kind, a tangible extension of the non-profit organization’s mission to bring together global medical affairs professionals for education and networking in an effort to support the profession.



Attendees will include Medical Affairs and MSL Leadership, as well as other professionals focusing on key topic including KOL access, HEOR, clinical trials, clinical investigation, key opinion leader relationship management, and medical communications. Some of the industry leaders who are members of the MSL Society and will be speaking include:



-Dr. Stewart Rosen, VP of Medical Affairs with Quintiles



-Dr. Robert Ang, VP of Medical Affairs with Cadence Pharmaceuticals



-Dr. Juan Carlos Jaramillo, Sr. VP of Medical Affairs, Latin America, Grunenthal Pharmaceuticals



-Dr. Elizabeth Kupferer, Director of Medical Affairs with Sequenom



-Dr. Hudson Garrett, Senior Director of Clinical Affairs, PDI



-Dr. Gail Spahn, Director of Medical Affairs, MAP Pharmaceuticals



Highlights of the three-day event include a welcome reception on day one, followed by a full day of education and networking, the gala dinner to culminate day two, and a final round of education and networking on day three.



“We’ve planned our first live conference with the needs of Medical Affairs and MSL professionals around the world firmly in mind,” stated Dr. Samuel Dyer , Chairman of the Board of the MSL Society.



“Over the last 10 years, I have had numerous conversations with MSL leaders around the world about the need for a professional society dedicated to the global MSL role and the opportunity to network. There is clearly excitement around the MSL Society as we have had 60% growth in the last 3 months. From having a truly world-class venue to expert speakers and multiple opportunities for attendees at all levels to network and learn from others, there is a lot of excitement about the MSL Society and the Conference and Gala is going to be a unique opportunity and fun event.”



Early Registration Discounts are available until February 15, 2013.



For more information on the Medical Science Liaison Society, visit their website at http://www.themsls.org/ .



For more information on the MSL Society Conference and Gala, taking place at Philadelphia’s Hyatt at the Broadview on April 1-3, check out the conference site at http://www.themsls.org/Philadelphia-2013



About the MSL Society

The Medical Science Liaison Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the global medical science liaison (MSL) profession.



The society serves as a voice for the profession by building further awareness of the important contributions that MSLs make in advancing science, which ultimately improves the quality of life for patients.



Contact information

Samuel Dyer