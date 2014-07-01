MSM Complements Glucosamine for Enhanced Joint Health

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Glucosamine and chondroitin are well known for their ability to potentially relieve the joint pain associated with arthritis, but few people known about the benefits of formulas containing MSM, a naturally occurring substance in the body. When added to a joint pain supplement containing glucosamine, MSM increases the efficacy and enhances joint health.



“Joint pain can appear after a traumatic joint injury, through aging or as a symptom of a variety of diseases,” said VitaBreeze spokesperson, Michelle O’Sullivan. “MSM is a critical element the body needs to maintain cartilage and bursa for joint health.”



MSM, glucosamine and chondroitin all occur naturally within the human body. MSM contains a high sulfur content that the body needs for connective tissues and joint cartilage and is the third most common mineral in the body. Each substance contributes to joint health by maintaining the integrity of soft tissues surrounding joints.



Clinical studies have shown that when MSM and glucosamine are combined, they complement each other and work better to relieve joint pain. Studies conducted in Japan demonstrated that MSM was effective as a deterrent in autoimmune responses that are common in many diseases in which joint pain is a symptom.



Even individuals who believe they have a “sulfur allergy” can partake of the benefits of supplements that contain MSM. Sulfur is a natural component needed within the body. Typically, people who have what is known as a sulfa allergy are actually allergic to other components within the medication and experience no adverse effects to the MSM found in dietary supplements.



“Even though most people can take a supplement with MSM without any problems, if you have an allergy to sulfa drugs, check with your physician before taking an MSM supplement,” said O’Sullivan. “Ideally, no one should begin a supplement regimen unless they’ve spoken with their doctor.”



Dietary supplements containing glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM are an increasingly popular choice among joint pain sufferers. The VitaBreeze Glucosamine, Chondroitin, MSM and Turmeric supplement provides consumers with a triple dose of all four of the product’s ingredients for maximum benefit. Available only on Amazon.com, the dietary supplement provides the necessary elements to promote joint health, support connective tissue, and aid in deterring autoimmune responses within the body.



About VitaBreeze

VitaBreeze is a nutraceutical brand that manufactures high-quality natural supplements to help people live a healthy, enjoyable and longer life. All of the company’s products are manufactured in the United States using the finest quality ingredients that have been carefully selected, tested and crafted into the firm’s formulas. Visit http://www.VitaBreeze.com to learn more.



MEDIA CONTACT INORMATION

Benjamin Lasance

(407) 545-2239

media@vitabreeze.com

Website: www.VitaBreeze.com