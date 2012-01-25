MSP Business Development Consultant Stuart Crawford Becomes Special Guest Blogger for the IT Services Site

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2012 -- One of the most worthwhile things that a Managed Services Provider (MSP) business development consultant can do is to share information that will be useful to MSPs and their clients. To Stuart Crawford, CMO and Business Development Consultant of Ulistic, the honor of being asked to guest blog on The IT Services Site is a new highway that will allow him to share his passion for assisting MSPs to achieve stratospheric success.



The IT Services Site is an ideal resource for IT executives who need a place they can go to for expert information and advice for issues they may be having but don't know where to go for help. The site itself offers many types of media content -- from everything from news, case studies, and other premium content, as well as online education, text chats, Webinars, technical papers, research reports, and video.



According to Stuart Crawford, "This is a dream come true for me. My focus is to share my knowledge and expertise in the Information Technology industry with technology business owners and IT firms. This is a prime online location to guide them, encourage them, and provide MSP business consulting on the proven methods they can use to achieve success."



In 2001, Stuart founded IT Matters, a Microsoft award-winning computer and technology partner. For eight years, he served as Vice President of Business Development. In addition, Mr. Crawford played an instrumental role where he assisted in the merge of Bulletproof InfoTech and CompuConsult.com while helping the new upstart IT firm to gain a competitive foothold in the Alberta small business community.



About Ulistic

