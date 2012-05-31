MSP Coach Expands to Help MSPs in the UK and Jamaica

Calgary, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Growth of the global MSP community is gaining momentum and many IT services organizations are in search of trustworthy advisors to help them gain a competitive advantage in their markets.



Ulistic continues its focus on helping IT services organizations globally with recent expansion into the United Kingdom and Jamaica. Ulistic provides exceptional MSP coaching and business development strategies that are designed to help clients to generate new business opportunities, maintain existing client bases and build strong relationships with strategic vendors.



“It is a big wide world outside of North America,” Said Stuart Crawford, Ulistic’s chief MSP Coach and Consultant. “We feel that our history in the Canadian MSP market best positions us to expand globally. Many countries in the Commonwealth, Europe and the Pacific share many of the same struggles we did in Canada. Our healthcare systems are similar, legal systems are almost identical and we all face day-to-day challenges unique to our specific markets.”



Ulistic helps managed IT services providers to achieve complete success in all aspects of their businesses, including service delivery, PSA integration, MSP offerings, sales support and marketing services. Ulistic continues to help with marketing execution, including the development of MSP websites that extend the culture of a business, ensure that an MSP business ranks well on major search engines and that client solutions are highlighted and used to create a connection with prospects.



