Ulistic Further Expands Their MSP Support Into the Region of Victoria, Australia

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2011 -- Right on the heels of Ulistic's new announcement that the company is expanding their Managed Services Provider (MSP) support and services into business consulting comes the acquisition of a brand new client in Victoria, Australia.



Ulistic is a well-known leader in providing expertise and knowledge in MSP business development and consulting. The expert team at Ulistic is reaching out their hands as partners and showing the best MSP leadership teams how to reach stratospheric success by starting with a questioning attitude of why do we want our company to do that.



Network Overdrive is the latest MSP that has decided to jump on board with the unique and extremely talented team at Ulistic. Located in Victoria, Australia, Network Overdrive has years of experience in a wide range of areas within the computer industry. Since being founded in 1997 in Brisbane, the company has expanded their operations quickly into a national enterprise and has opened up additional offices in Brisbane and Melbourne that not only service Australia, but also the Asia-Pacific Basin.



Stuart Crawford, the business consultant strategist at the helm of the rapidly expanding Ulistic advised our reporter, "We are delighted that Network Overdrive has accepted the responsibility for being totally committed to reaching that ever-elusive but attainable goal of success. Our team looks forward to working with them, and we will do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals."



About Ulistic

Ulistic has one overpowering goal - to propel small to medium-sized businesses to strastospheric success! Our team at Ulistic is here to help you with the execution of all your MSP Marketing and Business Development endeavors. We teach you to start with answering the very basic question of "why" you are doing what you do and then teach you how to do it successfully -- ALL THE TIME.



If you would like to speak with Stuart about your MSP business marketing, vendor management and business development, give him a call at (403) 260-9021 or email scrawford@ulistic.com.