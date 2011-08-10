Teresa Bell of Citrus NSG Makes the MSPmentor 250 List for 2011

Lecanto, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2011 -- Outstanding top managed services experts, entrepreneurs and executives are often rewarded by receiving rewards and recognition by other leading businesses in the Information Technology (IT) industry. Teresa Bell, President of Citrus Networking Solutions Group, has received the very distinct honor of accomplishing the MSPmentor 250 list for 2011.



The MSPmentor 250 specifies the world's top managed service experts, entrepreneurs and executives. This includes professionals that have become proficient in the areas of business leadership, marketing, sales, technology, coaching and other areas that can be considered as part of the managed services market.



MSPmentor, produced by Nine Lives Media Inc., is the leading guide when it comes to reporting on managed services and the leading global destination for managed service providers. Their mission is to put their entire center of attention on the global MSP community, guiding them from a developing solutions provider to a managed service provider by providing detailed useful information that will enable the MSPs to become even more successful.



Teresa Bell can be proud of how far she has taken her company. Citrus NSG is considered to be one of Florida's most successful MSPs throughout the Nature Coast and provides IT support to the legal and medical vertical markets. They offer Florida’s best IT services and tech support services designed to help Citrus County businesses use technology with confidence and proficiency so they can meet the demands of the business world.



"I'm so pleased to have been chosen by MSPmentor. It is a great honor to be considered along with the other members that also appear on the 250 list. Who knows, maybe someday you will see me on the MSPmentor Top 100 list, or even the Talkin' Cloud 50."



About CNSG

CNSG is the only proven Business Continuity Provider and computer support firm on the Nature Coast. CNSG was founded by Teresa Bell, MCSE, SBSC in 2003. Since then, it has rapidly grown to become Citrus County’s largest computer networking service provider.



