MSS Creates All Types of Industrial Mezzanines and Platform Products

Humble, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Material Storage Systems (MSS), Inc., a Humble-based company specializing in the design, engineering, and manufacture of warehouse storage systems, creates all types of custom structural steel mezzanines and platforms for various industries and applications.



As an AISC certified fabricator and a City of Houston certified fabricator, MSS manufactures structural steel mezzanines and equipment platforms that are of standard sizes or customized according to clients’ specifications.



“We take pride in being an AISC certified fabricator and a City Of Houston certified fabricator. Because of this, we can confirm to owners, the design community, building officials, and the construction industry that we have the personnel, organization, experience, procedures, knowledge, equipment, and commitment to produce fabricated steel of the quality expected and required for structural steel building construction,” the company head shares.



MSS fabricates structures to its general specification, with various flooring options such as plywood over corrugated steel decking, laminated plywood over corrugated steel decking, diamond plate over corrugated steel decking, corrugated steel deck for alternative flooring, and corrugated steel deck for concrete. Its structural steel mezzanines also come with several stairway options, gate options, and color options, depending on the need of its clients and customers.



MSS also accepts custom fabrication of mezzanines and platforms. With custom-fabricated products, the company’s designers and engineers follow the specifications and requirements of the clients in terms of the design, look, and materials to be used for the mezzanines. “However if a different specification is required, we fabricate exactly to that specification. We offer structural steel mezzanines with lead times that meet your requirements, not ours,” he adds.



“MSS will then manufacture the designed product in our fabrication facilities located in Humble. Texas. All design capacities are tested, utilizing a computer simulation program and manufactured products are delivered with an affixed plate stating the model number, serial number, and capacity.”



Material Storage Systems, Inc. guarantees that all its structural steel mezzanines are erected and installed only by trained installer’s. They serve anywhere in the United States, including in some foreign countries. If, on the other hand, the customers prefer to do the installation, the company will provide full assembly drawings and a 24/7 customer support is.



About Material Storage Systems

Material Storage Systems offers complete "turn-key" services for the structural steel mezzanines that the company fabricates. It offers full design, engineering, and consulting services. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit http://msshouston.com.