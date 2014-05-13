MSS Houston Offers Complete Racking Solutions for Warehouse

Humble, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Materials Storage System, Inc., a Houston-based company specializing in the design, manufacture, and installation of warehouse storage systems and solutions, offers a wide range of racking solutions that can be used in various warehouse applications, including pallet rack systems, shelving systems, cantilever racking systems, and wide span racking systems.



“As an AISC certified fabricator and a City of Houston certified fabricator, we can confirm to owners, the design community, building officials and the construction industry that our we have the personnel, organization, experience, procedures, knowledge, equipment, and commitment to produce fabricated steel of the quality expected and required for structural steel building construction,” the head of the company shares.



For the pallet rack systems, MSS creates standard pallet racks, drive-in racking, and push-back racking. The basic components of pallet rack systems are uprights and beams. Uprights are the vertical component consisting of two columns connected by vertical and diagonal bracing. The engineers of MSS ensure that these components are created sturdy and durable, and comply to the safety requirements of warehouse storage systems.



Another racking system that MSS creates is the shelving systems. Metal shelving is designed for storage areas in which goods and products are stored, retrieved, and handled manually. It comes open or closed. Open metal shelving provides the most basic all-purpose storage. Its open design allows for easy stocking and retrieval. Closed shelving, on the other hand, includes metal back and side enclosing panels for added protection and organization.



Cantilever racking, on the other hand, is used for storing long and heavy products such as structural steel, bar stock, aluminum, plastics, wood products, and other types of similar materials. It is extremely valuable to industries that need to store large amounts of product or finished materials in a compact area. Cantilever racking is an excellent option for handling difficult or heavy material with a fork truck.



Finally, wide span racking is a bulk storage type rack that is used for materials that are stored by hand rather than on pallets. Components consist of uprights and beams that come in a variety of lengths and heights.



Aside from racking systems, MSS manufactures mezzanine systems and other elevated platforms, creates custom fabrication, and does installation of warehouse storage solutions. For more information about the company and its offerings, visit its official website at http://msshouston.com.