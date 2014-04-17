MSS Houston Uses Website to Capture Increased Audience

Humble, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- MSS Houston, a Houston-based company that specializes in the design and engineering of warehouse storage systems, goes online and uses its website to gain increased viewership, inquiries, customers, and sales. The website of the company can be accessed by logging on to http://msshouston.com.



Living by its philosophy that customer service is not a department, but a culture that resonates throughout the entire company, MSS Houston strives to extend its service to its customer by reaching out to them online. Through its website, customers looking for warehouse storage options can find the company, contact its specialists, and discuss with them the options that they have or the custom fabrication that they need.



“We can provide engineered drawings and will work with you throughout the design process to insure that you get the system that best suits your needs,” a warehouse engineer shares. At MSS Houston, they strive not only to meet the clients’ expectations but exceed them, more importantly.



On the website, web users can find the complete list of services that the company offers. They are classified according to service categories. For instance, the two primary categories are Racking Systems and Mezzanines. Under racking systems, services include pallet rack systems, shelving systems, cantilever racking systems, and wide span racking systems. On the other hand, under mezzanines, one will find flooring options, stairway options, and gate options. Upon clicking on a menu link, user will be directed to the service page where the details and inclusions of the service are presented.



Another section, called Custom Fabrication, is where the custom design and manufacture of storage system solution is explained. When a customer does not prefer any of the standard products and services presented on the other pages of the website, this is what he must click on.



Whatever the customer needs, he can easily find it on the website, without having to talk to a warehouse engineer or storage design specialist. However, if one needs to contact the company for any reason, the Contact section will allow him to do so.



“Material Storage Systems offers complete "turn-key" services for the structural steel mezzanines we fabricate. We offer full design, engineering and consulting services. All of our structural steel is prefabricated, nut and bolt construction,” he adds.



For more information about the company and all its offerings, visit http://msshouston.com.