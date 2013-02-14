Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Welcomes Living Legend and Negro League Pitcher, William "Bill" Greason for an Afternoon of Black History

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- Sports fans and history enthusiasts of all ages are invited to a rare, once in a lifetime opportunity to meet a living legend. Negro League Pitcher, Reverend William “Bill” Greason, will be the featured keynote speaker at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Mullica Hill, New Jersey for their Afternoon of Black History Program on February 23, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. The program is Free. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 44 High St. This year’s theme is Taking the Mystery out of Black History.



At 88-years-old, Greason, who is still quite spry, walks unassisted, and has a dynamite sense of humor, will share anecdotes from his life’s journey, including stories of segregation and Jim Crow, breaking through baseball’s racial barrier, his association with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and triumphs from the fight for equality as a civil rights activist. Greason came to the Negro Leagues as part of the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948, along with Willie Mays. He pitched at Rickwood Field during this time and in his rookie year played in the Negro League World Series. In 1952, he broke Oklahoma’s baseball color barrier as a pitcher for the Minor League Oklahoma City Indians. He was also one of the first African-Americans to play for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1954.



Greason, also a retired Montford Point Marine, arrived on the shores of Iwo Jima during World War II, with the 66th Supply Platoon on the fourth day of the 1945 invasion. He was a member of the 34th Marine Depot Company and several of his friends were among the 6800 who died there. His awards include a battle star, the Japan Occupation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation and a Bronze Star. He answered the call of duty a second time with service during the Korean War and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2012. Currently, Greason is the pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.



There will be an opportunity for visitors to take photos, get autographs and purchase Negro League memorabilia. There will also be refreshments available for purchase immediately following the program in the fellowship hall.



For more information visit: http://www.blackb4u.com.



Mt. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 44 High St. in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. Reverend Atiba N. Rose, Sr. Pastor. Mt. Calvary is a member of The Bethany Baptist Association-Rev. Curtis Smith President and The New Jersey Baptist State Convention, Rev. Guy Campbell, Jr., President.



