MTR Announces Launch of New Website and Increased Range of Apple iPads and Laptops

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- MTR, specializing in the rental of mobile technology to businesses, has announced the launch of a new website. In addition, the company has expanded its range of Apple iPads and laptops available to rent. These include Android tablets, 3G and 4G mobile tablets, and notebooks.



All products are available for rental nationwide. Devices such as the iPad, iPad Mini, MS Surface, Samsung Galaxy, Google Nexus, and more can be found through simple navigation on the new website. Featured rentals include the latest in tablets and iPads so businesses can take advantage of the latest technology without breaking the bank. Bulk orders of new devices for tradeshows, special meetings, product demos, and more are easier to place than ever before.



Customers can therefore meet their needs for the latest touchscreen technologies and operating systems. Both PC and Mac laptops are available, in the specifications to meet any customer’s requirements. Different screen sizes, processing power, and memory are also available for most products.



In addition, the website now provides access to current rental specials. Select products needed for specific events can be ordered in bulk and visitors can receive a “Quick Quote” by choosing the button below the product. Also, by filling out a simple and fast web form, users can find out what the rental would cost for their company. Visitors can fill out an even simpler form directly on the homepage and submit it.



A very simple layout makes the website appealing to corporate users who may have little time to search and shop around. The navigation and selector tools are very basic, providing busy professionals with just the right resource. There is also a blog with articles on technology, specific products, and rentals in general.



For more information and to choose from the latest iPads and laptops available to rent, go to http://www.mtrtechrent.com



About MTR

Mobile Technology Rentals is exclusively dedicated to renting iPads, tablets, and notebooks to business customers. There are over 1,000 tablets in stock and the company rents to businesses nationwide from its Chicago headquarters, for tradeshows, meetings, product demos, and more. The company employs a professional team with over 25 years of combined experience, and offers quick quotes, order assistance, and competitive pricing.



Mobile Technology Rentals

4328 Regency Drive

Glenview, IL 60025

Tel 224.938.9263

Fax 847.813.6784