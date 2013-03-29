MTV's Hit Series Washington Heights Featured the Single "Do What You Do (2013 Remix)" by B.I.G. Lou of Physhap

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- MTV featured the single, “Do What You Do (2013 Remix)”, by b.i.g. Lou of Physha P (fish-uh-p) on the new hit series, Washington Heights (episode 110). This marks a high point in the eclectic Hip-Hop/Pop act’s career. PhyshaP’s Washington Height’s music feature comes off the heels of them signing a multi-show and song licensing deal with MTV Networks, encompassing shows like Jersey Shore.



After three short years of being internationally recognized for their fashion style, eclectic sound, and well-choreographed performances, this MTV feature is a testament to the long-standing originality and creativity of Physha P since originally releasing the worldwide hit, “Do What You Do,” in 2009. Inspired by the great veteran MC’s, such as Run DMC, Notorious B.I.G., Outkast, The Fugees, and Missy Elliot/Timbaland, Physha P creates monster-pieces that tells the story of Hip-Hop's golden era with a new age flavor. The upbeat, high-octane, club-ready sound of “Do What You Do” allows the audience to get up on their feet, dance like there is no tomorrow, naturally do what just feels right and literally do what they do.



Prior to this feature on Washington Heights, Physha P’s achievements includes a live, national TV performance on BET’s #1 video show 106 & Park, an addition of “Do What You Do” to Music Choice’s radio playlist, a string of successful performances on the Extreme Autofest Tour opening for major acts such as Funk Master Flex, the New Boyz and Frankie J, Hip-Hop winners of Blaze The Stage Summer Invitational (a 106 & Park off-shoot), an Underground Music Award nomination for “Best Rap Duo,” the cover and feature story in Hype Magazine (Issue #47), to name a few. The audience can also hear Physha P’s music on MTV programs such as, True Life, My Life as Liz, all News and Documentaries, 10 on Top, The 7, My Super Sweet Sixteen and Cribs/Teen Cribs from their multi-show licensing agreement.



Physha P's b.i.g Lou is spearheading the collective’s upcoming projects, consist of several instrumentals and TV music for MTV, his solo mixtape, "Champagne Campaign: N4YN," sketch comedy webisodes, and Physha P's long awaited mixtape,"Welcome To NEXT Level Hip-Hop." Physha P was recently offered an exclusive contract by a Universal sub-label, but declined in favor of remaining signed to Da Fam Music & Entertainment. "Do What You Do (2013 Remix)" is available on iTunes .



Physha P (fish-uh-P) are true Hip- Hop warriors with a firm comprehension in both music production and business in the music industry. Physha P’s collective leader, b.i.g Lou’s deep passion for showmanship, melodic celebration of everything rhythmic and the rejection of exploitation of other urban artist stereo-types by major artist and their major label owners as “Hip-Hop” culture. The collective’s uncanny ability to make commercial viable music with a world wide appeal and their high-energy, funfilled live performances is what seperatesPhysha P from the rest. The unique fashion, eclectic sounds and theatrical performances makes Physha P an undeniable force in making music history. http://www.reverbnation.com/physhap



