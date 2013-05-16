Much Awaited Sensual Romance Series "Private Emotions", Noteworthy for Defying the Fifty Shades Copycat Trend, Launched Globally on Amazon Kindle

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- The much-anticipated erotic romance series “Private Emotions” was launched globally earlier today with simultaneous releases at the Kindle stores in United States (which serves residents of more than 100 countries), United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and India. The eBook is authored by break out British author Elize Amornette, who focused on capturing both the emotional experience and the sensual aspects of her primary character’s sexual awakening,



"The Private Emotion Series is culmination of years of creative work” said Elize Amornette, the author of the series. “There is something magical about describing a young woman’s emotional experiences while she is discovering sexual intimacy, and constructing a story around her sensual awakening. I am pleased to share my work with my readers; I believe it will offer them a refreshing escape into the lives and love of my characters.”



Following the global unveiling of the series on Amazon’s Kindle platform, Elizabeth is planning to follow up with a print release which will be available in United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and other English language markets.



The first in a three part series, “Appointments”, explores the sensual awakening of young Emily Harris. In the second book, “Invitations”, Emily finds herself falling hopelessly in love with Ethan who continues to push her boundaries. The series ends with “Promises”, where Emily Harris finally feels comfortable in her own skin.



In “Appointments”, young Emily, the primary character of the story, gets involved with Ethan Sterling who leads her to her sensual awakening. The romantic prelude starts when Emily meets her best friend for coffee. She has no idea that a simple meeting with a friend to chit chat would spark a chain of events that would lead her to explore her sexuality and discover her sensual being.



“We are pleased to feature ‘Appointments’ on the home page of our website" said Bonnie Rosales, who leads author liaison at San Francisco Bay Area based Good-eBooks.org, “’Private Emotions’ is refreshingly fresh, and beautifully captures both the emotional and sensual experiences of a young woman’s sexual awakening while avoiding sounding like hardcore porn or a bizarre bondage journal. We believe such creative and artistic work is worthy of being featured on our website”



The “Private Emotions” series is available for download right now at the Kindle Store at Amazon.com (which serves residents of United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and more than 100 other countries), United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil and India.



To learn more information about author Eliza Amornette, please visit www.elizeamornette.com



