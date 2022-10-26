MUGA and Surfacing Installation Using Nike Wet Pour from Abacus Playgrounds

Derby, Derby -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2022 -- There are lots of benefits to installing a Multi Use Games Area (MUGA). From the low maintenance to the enhanced activities provision and the opportunities it offers for giving people more chances to try different sports, there are clear advantages to having a MUGA on site. The right safety surfacing can also make a big difference too - effective wet pour surfacing not only helps to improve performance but also minimises the potential for injuries. Abacus Playgrounds is the UK's largest installer of safety surfacing and we have helped many organisations and communities to access the benefits of a MUGA.



Case study: St Botolph's School



The team at Abacus recently worked with St Botolph's School to develop a new MUGA for the school as well as installing safer surfacing. One of the key components of the brief was that the new surface be ultra-durable and hard-wearing - this is why we chose Nike Wet Pour for the job.



Nike Wet Pour



Also known as Nike Grind, this is wet pour surfacing that is a little different. It's durable and hard-wearing and also has excellent grip properties - and it's a much more sustainable choice for wet pour surfacing too. That's because Nike Grind is made from recycled rubber and ground-up sports shoes. The aesthetic effect of Nike Wet Pour is that it has the look of bark but comes with none of the mess that usually generates. The recycled element makes it a great choice for schools and organisations that are looking to make more sustainable choices going forwards.



The process of installing the surfacing



The work was being completed on the MUGA during term time so the Abacus team installed safety fencing around the site to protect the students. Work began with cleaning off the original surface and scraping and cleaning the site so that mud from a nearby bank that had been encroaching on to it was all removed. After this, the area could be prepared for the Nike Grind surfacing to be installed. The Abacus team initially repaired the existing surface of the site before laying the Nike Wet Pour surfacing in a green shade. Once the wet pour surfacing was complete, the MUGA markings could be added on top, creating a space where a wide range of sports could be played by the school students. 45mm thick bonded shredded green rubber mulch was also laid onto grass/earth - this gives a free fall height of 1.5m on natural grass.



Completed on time and to schedule - to the delight of the school



The work at St Botolphs using Nike Wet Pour was completed on time and to the set schedule, providing the students with a brand new, safe area for sports activities. As a result of Abacus Playgrounds work, the children at the school now have access to two new - very versatile - playground spaces where a range of activities can be enjoyed thanks to the MUGA and the wet pour surfacing.



