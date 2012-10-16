Mugshot Eraser Website and Properties Are Latest Acquisition for Bavel Enterprises LLC

San Juan, Puerto Rico -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Bavel Enterprises LLC is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mugshot Eraser and all associated web properties, which specializes in helping people remove mugshots associated with arrest records from websites. Bavel Enterprises LLC is a Puerto Rico-based web 2.0 Internet and marketing company that specializes in the acquisition, creation and maintenance of profitable websites and web services.



As part of their mission to acquire profitable websites with services that can expand and benefit their portfolio, Bavel Enterprises has announced the recent acquisition of the website MugshotEraser.com and its associated properties. The acquisition expands their data and public information department to include court records and other types of public government data.



“We felt that the website property not only provided a valuable service, but that it was also a good fit with the other properties in this sector that are already a part of our portfolio,” said a Bavel Enterprises spokesperson. “In addition, the expansion of this department will mean the creation of new jobs and more return on investment for our investors and partners.”



MugshotEraser.com provides a service whereby people that have an arrest record mugshot that for whatever reason has been leaked to the public domain sector of the Internet can have the mugshot removed from websites. The website is primarily geared to those with older arrest records for minor infractions that are attempting to gain better control of their online image for employment or other opportunities. The reputation of the website has been one that is far and above that of its competitors with a high level of professionalism and accountability.



With years of experience in record removal, the website offers comprehensive solutions to online reputation issues. For a small fee per website listing, the service will remove the mugshot photo. Mugshots can also be removed from Google results, however, it may take longer.



Users merely go to Google.com/images and search their full name to find the offending image. They then go to the MugshotEraser.com website and fill in a short online form with name, address, phone and date of birth, the number of mugshots to be removed, and the websites where they are located. Then, the service will work to remove the information from the websites listed with removal happening within 24 to 48 hours. The service also provides a 100 percent money back guarantee. For more information, please visit http://www.mugshoteraser.com



About Bavel Enterprises LLC

Bavel Enterprises LLC is a Puerto Rico-based web 2.0 Internet and marketing company that specializes in the acquisition, creation and maintenance of profitable websites and web services. Their primary goal is to find or create properties in profitable niches to grow their portfolio and achieve a return on investment for their partners. Backed by a world class team of professionals, the company strives to grow worthwhile service websites and increase their profitability.