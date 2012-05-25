Mujjo Launches the Originals Collection for Apple Devices

Venlo, Limburg -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- Mujjo, famous for developing last winter’s ‘must-have’ touchscreen gloves, is about to launch its new project: sleeves made from a unique combination of 100% wool felt and high quality leather to protect the iPhone, iPad, Macbook Air and Macbook Pro in a fashionable way.



The snug tailored sleeves combine minimalism with long lasting elegant accents, to safely store your Apple devices in a fashionable way. Each sleeve comes with a leather flap, providing a simple fastening to keep your designate Apple device secure. Snap and rivets are lined to keep your device from touching anything but soft, thick wool felt. Each sleeve features a smart storage compartment which allows you to store documents, earplugs and more.



To realize The Originals collection - the name for Mujjo’s sleeve collection - Mujjo teamed up with a group of fashion designers for their expertise. The Originals collection offers two color combinations, dark grey wool felt combined with brown vegetable-tanned leather and light grey wool felt combined with white vegetable-tanned leather. Crafted by hand, these sleeves have specifically been made to fit the iPhone, iPod Touch, iPad (even with your smart cover attached), Macbook Air and Macbook Pro.



A unique combination of 100% wool felt and high quality leather. Wool felt is a sustainable and renewable material, offering strength while remaining soft. We are using hand dyed high quality top-grain vegetable-tanned leather. The felt can be easily cleaned, a special treatment provides anti-peeling properties and makes the sleeve water-repellent. The founder and creative director of Mujjo, Remy, explains: to make this happen we had to start from scratch, change the way we work and develop our very own natural fabrics and designs together with our suppliers.



In 2011, Mujjo developed winter gloves that work with touch screens, these gloves turned out to be a great success. Mujjo’s touchscreen gloves are praised for their quality, appearance and functionality and have been featured in major publications such as CNN, CNet, ZDnet, TechCrunch, TUAW, MacRumors, Gizmodo, etc..) Tens of thousands of people worldwide relied on Mujjo touchscreen gloves this winter to keep their hands warm while texting or making a call.



Mujjo is growing fast, continues to evolve, but keeps the same passion for beautiful designs in everything they create. Mujjo’s Dutch Craftsmanship may not be for everyone, and that is just the way Mujjo wants it to be. Mujjo's sleeve collection will be available in stores from June 2012 and is now available for pre-order at the official Mujjo website



Relevant links

Mujjo USA Distributor

Mujjo UK Distributor