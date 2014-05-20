White Mulberry Pure Now Offered by Healthier Life Supplements at a Great Discount

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Healthier Life Supplements Company is a reliable supplier of health supplements. At present time, all of them are offered at discount rates, so that people will be able to make use of the same great quality spending much less money than before. Investing in White Mulberry Pure is of great value, as this all-natural supplement is with a proven weight loss effect.



The beneficial properties of the white mulberry leaf has been recently discovered, so manufacturers begin to produce it in a form of diet supplements to make the its consumption convenient for people. White Mulberry Pure promotes weight loss and reduces blood sugar to healthier levels. It contains a special compound known as DNJ that prevents sugar digestion. It significantly reduces the amount of sugar, which enters into the people’s bloodstream while they eat food and lowers sudden blood sugar spikes. This supplement helps in diabetes prevention providing effective control of blood sugar levels.



Another White Mulberry’s benefit is that it helps customers lose their weight in a natural way. The key compounds in this extract are active weight loss agents and are known as Reservatol and Moranoline. They block fat formation and curb appetite, making the weight loss success guaranteed. In addition, they reduce cravings; help people feel fuller for a longer period of time, increase muscle endurance and energy and lower cholesterol.



The main function of Moranoline is to break down carbohydrates to prevent turning them into glucose, as the body makes use of glucose for its caloric consumption. On the other hand, Reservatol, being an antioxidant, boosts energy and improves muscles endurance in a similar way as caffeine without causing any harmful effects, associated with a caffeine rush. The efficient glucose absorption ensures that fewer calories are turned in fat and more go into the muscles.



White Mulberry contains a great range of vitamins and minerals that improve overall health and immune system. Some of the elements, found in this supplement are Vitamin A, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, Iron, Calcium, Potassium and Magnesium.



The studies done so far on this supplement do not reveal any significant side effects, but pregnant and breastfeeding women are recommended to avoid its use due to the lack of enough research. The customers are advised to consult with their doctor before starting to use White Mulberry Pure.



The 100% pure White Mulberry extract is now available at discount rates offered by Healthier Life Supplements Company. The supplement is made in America and is of proven best quality.



People who are interested in this unique extract and would like to include it in their diet program, can learn more about it at Healthier Life Supplements' listing for their Mulberry Leaf Extract product on Amazon.



About Healthier Life Supplements

Part of their mission statement at Healthier Life Supplements is to offer the best quality Weight Loss and Diet solutions. They are committed to providing the best customer service and after sales support to all their valued customers.



Their products are professionally sourced and proudly made right here in America for guaranteed quality and authenticity. All of their products are also produced in accordance with GMP consistent quality standards and the manufacturing facility is FDA registered. One can rest assured that they bring only the best when it comes to one’s health and wellbeing.



Healthier Life Supplements products are fulfilled by Amazon.com so people can rest assured that all orders will arrive on time and in good order. Shipping is also free for all prime members. A 30 day money back guarantee is offered, so if people are not happy with the product, they will receive a full, no questions asked refund so all the risk is on company.



Contact

Customer Support

(213) 342 8434

support@healthierlifesupplements.com

https://www.healthierlifesupplements.com