Mulberry Street Announces Next in Wine Pairing Dinner Series: Frontera Vineyards to Be Paired with Classic Italian Dishes on Prix Fixe Menu

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen, one of the most praised restaurants and established bars in White Plains, recently announced that three delicious Italian dishes will be paired with Frontera Vineyards for the restaurant’s March Wine Dinner. The wine dinner will offer guests a three-course meal with expertly paired Frontera Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Malbec & Moscato. The prix-fixe dinner costs $35 and will take place on Wednesday, March 27.



Frontera wines are crafted in the beautiful Central Valley of Chile. The vineyards are located in a wine paradise, surrounded by the Andes Mountains, towering glaciers and the Pacific Ocean. Frontera Vineyards creates the atmosphere of Chile in a glass, making it the best-selling Chilean wine in the world.



Mulberry Street’s talented kitchen staff has created a prix fixe pairing menu as follows:



First Course – Tri-colored tortellini salad



Paired with Frontera Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc



Second Course – Chicken sorrentino with broccoli rabe or Grilled NY strip steak with roasted potatoes



Paired with Frontera Vineyards Malbec



Third Course – Italian cheesecake



Paired with Frontera Vineyards Moscato



“Our wine dinners continue to satisfy the pallets of vinos and foodies alike and the Frontera Vineyards wine dinner will be no exception,” said Matt Flaunders, General Manager, Mulberry Street. “Each wine is precisely paired with our dishes, creating an impeccable meal – this month, with a perfect blend of Italian and Chilean flavors.”



For more information or to make reservations for the Markham Vineyards wine dinner please call (914) 761-1111 or visit mulberrystreetwp.com.



About Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street is located at 189 East Post Road in White Plains. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:30am to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30am to 11pm. Mulberry Street offers affordable individual and family-style dishes, an upscale bar, live entertainment and private event space. For more information please call (914) 761-1111 or visit http://www.mulberrystreetwp.com/. Check out Mulberry Street’s Facebook and Twitter pages at facebook.com/mulberrystreetwp and twitter.com/mulberrystreet1.