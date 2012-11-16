White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Mulberry Street in White Plains is now taking reservations for private holiday parties. As one of the successful White Plains restaurants, Mulberry Street offers Private party rooms that are perfect for hosting many special occasions or events including holiday parties, corporate receptions or intimate get-togethers with friends and family. Their experienced event planners will help customize a satisfying menu that is also affordable. To reserve a holiday party or event, send an email to info@mulberrystreetwp.com.



After experiencing the opening of Mulberry Street last May, a satisfied guest published this four star review on Tripadvisor.com: "Went here on a recommendation for a place to hold a party. Since I had already eaten dinner, we had some appetizers and drinks. Food was delicious. Caprese salad with fresh basil and an eggplant dish. Truth be told, I am not an eggplant fan but I tried the dish. If they hadn't told me it was eggplant I would have loved it. Staff was friendly and helpful and didn't rush us even though it was closing time. Place is decorated nicely with a modernized Little Italy feel."



The “Little Italy” atmosphere allows guests to get in the spirit of the Italian culture with great food and wine. The staff at Mulberry Street in White Plains strives to provide exceptional Italian food in White Plains, along with excellent service and hospitality for those looking to enjoy the Regaleali Wine Dinner with friends and loved ones. The restaurant in White Plains offers a casual family friendly environment where one can enjoy a true Italian wine dinner for groups of any size.



About Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street in White Plains is a true Italian Trattoria where one will find that hospitality is their passion and good food is their obsession. In the spirit of Italian culture, their dishes are meant to be shared and served family-style, perfect for passing around the table. Mulberry Street is the perfect Italian restaurant in White Plains for people to casually enjoy friends and family over great food and wine.



To learn more visit http://www.mulberrystreetwp.com.