Mulberry Street in White Plains, NY Announces a Family-Style Christmas Eve Dinner

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Mulberry Street, the famous Italian Restaurant in White Plains NY, announces a family-style Christmas Eve Dinner. Take the stress out of planning and cooking a delicious Christmas Eve dinner, by having Mulberry Street serve a family-style buffet. The dinner will include many favorite food items of the holiday dinner, including glazed ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, candied yams, homemade cranberry sauce, fresh sweet corn, peas and pumpkin pie. For $30 per person, guests will be glad that they decided to eat out instead of making their meal at home this year. To reserve a table for Mulberry Street’s Christmas Eve dinner, call 914-517-3649.



As one of the only restaurants in White Plains to provide a private party room, many guests host their holiday parties at Mulberry Street. Perfect for a Christmas or New Year’s Eve party, the private party room has ample room for groups of any size. The event coordinator will customize private party packages for each group and waiters/waitresses will be on staff throughout the night to serve the party. Planning a holiday party can be rough, especially during the busiest time of the year. Take a load off this year, by having Mulberry Street make the arrangements.



The Italian food in White Plains, that Mulberry Street serves, has been quoted in Newstimes.com as bringing a fresh taste to the restaurant scene. “The menu at Mulberry Street is filled with favorites that diners have come to know and love. Big, bold platters of food, made from the highest quality ingredients, evoke the simple pleasures of family style dining. Brick Oven Pizzas, made from the same recipes as the classic Little Italy Pizzerias, are perfect to share as an appetizer or to take home to the family. Whether its linguini, rigatoni, angel hair, or spaghetti, with everything from alfredo sauce to vodka sauce, these simple dishes are sure to please the most sophisticated palates.”



About Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street in White Plains is a true Italian Trattoria where one will find that hospitality is their passion and good food is their obsession. In the spirit of Italian culture, their dishes are meant to be shared and served family-style, perfect for passing around the table. Mulberry Street is the perfect Italian restaurant in White Plains for people to casually enjoy friends and family over great food and wine.



For further information on upcoming events or specials, visit http://www.mulberrystreetwp.com.