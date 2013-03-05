Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen in White Plains Announces Partnership with White Plains Hospital

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Mulberry Street, an established Italian restaurant in White Plains, is partnering with White Plains Hospital during the Hospital’s “Go Red!” campaign for American Heart Month. A fundraising event will be held Thursday, February 28 from 5:30 to 8:30 to raise awareness of heart disease and raise money for White Plains Hospital. The event is open to the public and a $25 donation includes a “Go Red” bracelet, raffle tickets, two drinks and heart healthy appetizers. Mulberry Street is dedicated to reaching out to the White Plains community and raise awareness for local organizations. Last year during “Go Red” Day, the hospital raised more than $1,800, a total which they exceeded this year before the fair even started through the sale of red bracelets to hospital staff members to wear to the event. Last year the hospital raised the most money of any participating in the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk to Kensico Dam. The restaurant is proud to take part in the campaign in 2013. For more information, email info@mulberrystreetwp.com or call 914-761-1111.



Many people and organizations turn to Mulberry Street for fine catering in White Plains. Ideal for birthday parties, bridal showers, reunions and corporate events, the catering staff at Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen will customize food and drink specials that will fit the needs of each party. Guests can choose from any of the authentic Italian dishes on the restaurant’s pizza, pasta, raw bar or wine menus. With so many catering options, each party will have a uniqueness of its own.



Many guests have also held parties at the restaurant itself. One guest had this to say in a 4 star review from Yelp.com: "Went here on a recommendation for a place to hold a party. Since I had already eaten dinner, we had some appetizers and drinks. Food was delicious. Caprese salad with fresh basil and an eggplant dish. Truth be told, I am not an eggplant fan but I tried the dish. If they hadn't told me it was eggplant I would have loved it. Staff was friendly and helpful and didn't rush us even though it was closing time. Place is decorated nicely with a modernized Little Italy feel."



About Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street is located at 189 East Post Road in White Plains. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:30am to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30am to 11pm.