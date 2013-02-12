Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen in White Plains Announces Valentine's Day Dinner Special

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen, one of the most popular White Plains restaurants, announces their Valentine’s Day dinner special. When it comes to getting together with a loved one for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner, there is no better place to go than Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen. For the low price of $100 per couple, guests will enjoy a three course meal and bottle of wine. To start off the dinner, the couple will choose between a Sanford Chardonnay, and a Sanford Pinot Noir bottle of wine. From there, the couple will select an appetizer and entrée for two. The selection of entrees includes baked salmon teriyaki with mixed vegetables, chicken serrentino with broccoli rabe and fusilli carbonara. No Valentine’s Day dinner is complete without a dessert. To finish off the dinner, the couple can choose between a chocolate mousse cake and an Italian cheesecake. With this dinner special, everybody in White Plains will be celebrating his or her Valentine’s Day at Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen. For dinner reservations, please call 914-761-1111.



Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen doesn’t just serve the best Italian food in White Plains. The restaurant also offers a daily happy hour for those who need a place to stop after a hard day of work. During the daily happy hour, the bar serves $3 domestics, $4 select wines and $5 mixed drinks. The happy hour is available every Monday through Friday, from 5 pm until 8 pm. Even if a person doesn’t have a significant other to celebrate Valentine’s Day with, he or she can stop by the bar for these amazing drink specials.



Whether guests are stopping by for delicious entrees or great happy hour drink specials, people cannot get enough of Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen. Here is what a recent customer had to say about her experience at the restaurant: “Hands down best Chicken Scarp ever tasted. The drink menu is worth going back for to make sure you try everything. You can't miss with any of the selections. Beautifully decorated and intimate, without being cramped. Would highly recommend to anyone looking for classis Italian cuisine executed perfectly.”-Yelp review



About Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street in White Plains is a true Italian Trattoria where one will find that hospitality is their passion and good food is their obsession. In the spirit of Italian culture, their dishes are meant to be shared and served family-style, perfect for passing around the table. Mulberry Street is the perfect Italian restaurant in White Plains for people to casually enjoy friends and family over great food and wine.



For further information on upcoming specials or events, visit http://www.mulberrystreetwp.com.