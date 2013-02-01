Mulberry Street Italian Restaurant in White Plains Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Mulberry Street Italian Restaurant, the famous wine bar in White Plains, is now taking reservations for private parties in 2013. Last year brought many great moments to the Italian restaurant, which is why Mulberry Street is looking to make 2013 even better. Beginning in January, Mulberry Street Italian Restaurant will be offering new private party packages for special events and celebrations. The new party packages will include open bar access, customized food and beverage packages and multiple catering options for any party. Boasting the best private party room in Westchester County, Mulberry Street can accommodate groups of any size for any occasion. The Italian Restaurant has the experience to host after-work gatherings and late-night birthday celebrations. For more information on how to reserve a private party room at Mulberry Street Italian Restaurant, contact the event coordinator at 914-761-1111 or info@mulberrystreetwp.com.



Making its name as one of the best bars in White Plains, Mulberry Street Italian Restaurant offers daily happy hour specials, Monday through Friday. During the week, the bar serves up $3 domestic beers, $4 select wine and $5 mixed drinks. For guests who bring their appetites, the bar will also have food specials on hand. A recent customer expressed this in a customer review: “The bar was busy with a happy hour crowd. Bartender Mike was great and knew his wine list. Food was fantastic, piping hot. We chose 3 appetizers, salad (it was large enough for 5) mussels fra diavolo, delicious and spicy, and finally prosciutto with fresh mozzarella, the meat was paper thin and melted in your mouth. For dinner, 2 of us split a pasta special that was amazing, it had prosciutto, figs, dried ricotta and fantastic sauce. It was a huge portion which more than half was taken home. I will recommend Mulberry St Italian kitchen to everyone. I look forward to my next meal there."-Opentable.com



Along with serving affordable drink specials throughout the week, Mulberry Street Italian Restaurant also serves the tastiest pizza in White Plains. Fans of brick oven style pizza will enjoy the restaurant’s New York Style Pizza and can choose from multiple toppings including pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, broccoli rabe and cherry peppers. Specialty pizzas include White Clam, Parma, Vodka and Pesto Chicken. The choices are endless at Mulberry Street.



