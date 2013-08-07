Mulberry Street Restaurant in White Plains Now Offering New Daily Lunch and Sunday Supper Specials

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Mulberry Street, quickly becoming one of the most popular restaurants in White Plains is now offering new daily lunch and Sunday supper specials throughout the summer season. With the new lunch specials, young professionals of White Plains can stop by Mulberry Street for a bite to eat, while going over paperwork and discussing upcoming meetings. For starters, guests can begin with a soup or salad. Salad options include Mixed Greens, Caesar, Chopped Salumi, Caprese and Gorgonzola. Soup options include Pasta Fagioli and the Soup of the Day. With so many lunch options to choose from at Mulberry Street, the afternoon will now be the most delicious part of the day.



Instead of making the same relative host Sunday dinner, families can now meet at Mulberry Street for a mouth-watering Italian feast. Before choosing from a menu full of delicious entrees, the group can share from items off the appetizer menu including Hot & Sweet Cherry Peppers, Bruschetta, Baked Clams, Eggplant Rollatini, Fried Calamari, Stuffed Mushrooms and others. If guests are in the mood for food of the sea, they will be pleased to know that Mulberry Street offers a delectable Raw Bar menu featuring shrimp cocktail and clams on the half shell. Mulberry Street is one of the only White Plains restaurants to offer an extensive Raw Bar menu.



Guests in the mood for authentic Italian food will be treated to an extensive menu of dinner classics and specialty pastas. On the menu guests will find all of the classics including Fettuccine Alfredo, Spaghetti & Meatballs, Linguine in Clam Sauce, Rigatoni Bolognese, Rigatoni Primavera, Baked Ziti, Manicotti and many others. When it comes to Sunday dinners, everyone will have a fun night out at Mulberry Street in White Plains. Dinner reservations are available and can be made by emailing info@mulberrystreetwp.com or by calling 914-761-1111. Mulberry Street can accommodate parties of any size for dinner. To hear more please also visit their website.



About Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street is located at 189 East Post Road in White Plains. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:30am to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30am to 11pm. Mulberry Street offers affordable individual and family-style dishes, an upscale bar, live entertainment and private event space. For more information please call (914) 761-1111 or visit http://www.mulberrystreetwp.com/.



Check out Mulberry Street’s Facebook and Twitter pages at facebook.com/mulberrystreetwp and twitter.com/mulberrystreet1.