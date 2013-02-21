Mulberry Street to Feature Markham Vineyard Wines During February Wine Pairing Dinner Series

White Plains, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Mulberry Street Italian Kitchen, a popular restaurant in White Plains, recently announced that Markham Vineyards wines will be featured for the restaurant’s next monthly wine dinner. The wine dinner will offer guests a delicious three-course meal with expertly paired Markham Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Merlot. The prix fixe dinner costs $35 and will take place on Wednesday, February 27, 2013.



Markham Vineyards was founded in 1978 by Bruce Markham. Markham arrived in Napa Valley and purchased vineyards in Yountville, Oak Knoll and Calistoga. He also purchased and re-opened one of the first wineries in Napa Valley, originally owned by Bordeaux immigrant Jean Laurent in 1852. In 1988, the winery was sold to Mercian Corporation and underwent a multi-million dollar renovation. The winery grew to one of the most advanced, stunning winemaking facilities in the country and produced three of the number-one rated wines from California, by Wine Spectator magazine.



Mulberry Street’s talented kitchen staff has created a prix fixe pairing menu as follows:



First Course – Crabcakes with arugula salad

Paired with Markham Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc



Second Course – Seafood risotto

Paired with Markham Vineyards Chardonnay



Third Course – Grilled NY strip steak and Portobello mushrooms

Paired with Markham Vineyards Merlot



“We are thrilled to continue our successful wine dinners and to offer Markham Vineyards to complement our delicious Italian dishes this month,” said Matt Flaunders, General Manager, Mulberry Street. “Our wine dinners help make any night special, with great wines and expertly paired dishes, all at a spectacular price.”



For more information or to make reservations for the Markham Vineyards wine dinner please call (914) 761-1111 or visit mulberrystreetwp.com.



About Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street is located at 189 East Post Road in White Plains. The restaurant is open Sunday – Thursday from 11:30am to 10pm and Friday and Saturday from 11:30am to 11pm. Mulberry Street offers affordable individual and family-style dishes, an upscale bar, live entertainment and private event space. For more information please on one of the most popular White Plains bars, call (914) 761-1111 or visit mulberrystreetwp.com. Check out Mulberry Street’s Facebook and Twitter pages at facebook.com/mulberrystreetwp and twitter.com/mulberrystreet1.