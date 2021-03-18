Mulch Films Market Report Analysis: Growth Prospects, Business Overview, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2026

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the mulch films market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for the period of 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global mulch films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.



Mulch Films to Create Opportunities for Food End Users in the Long Run



Mulch films plays an essential role in agronomics, such as increasing yield and improving the quality of crops. Mulch films are available in different colors such as black, yellow, white, and transparent. Black & brown mulch films are anticipated to translate opportunities for food & beverages end users, as these are generally used for growing fruits, vegetables, and flowers. Black mulch films also prevent the penetration of light and reduce the germination process. Yellow mulch films attract pests and also reduce the chance of viral diseases being transmitted by tobacco moths. Therefore, these films are usually preferred by manufacturers in the tobacco industry.



The introduction of LLDPE mulch films has brought a revolution in agriculture water management. Moreover, linear low density polyethylene mulch films are more economical than low density polyethylene mulch films. Cast mulch films are expected to gain ground in the mulch films market during the forecast period, because these kinds of films have better optics than blown mulch films produced at higher line speeds. All these factors will create demand for mulch films during the forecast period.



Developing Economies to Gain Ground in Mulch Films Market



Increasing demand for crops and decreasing arable land, coupled with rising population is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the mulch films market during the forecast period. Increasing advancements in farming techniques along with rising awareness towards crop waste reduction are expected to drive the demand for mulch films. Moreover, increasing government programs and stringent laws to adopt advanced farming techniques in India and other ASEAN regions are expected to yield key opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Agro-based economies such as India, Indonesia, and China introducing subsidy to encourage farmers to adopt soil mulching is likely to benefit the mulch films market during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the mulch films market. Spain and France are anticipated to register ~40% share of the total Europe mulch films market during 2019-27.



Paradigm Shift towards 'High Tech' Mulch Films from Conventional Films



Manufacturers in the market are moving towards high-tech mulch films to allure various end-use industries. These high-tech mulch films manipulate light waves through different layers and shades, which is projected to increase yield by 20-30% as compared to conventional mulch films. Manufacturers in the mulch films market are trying to innovate with technology to reduce cost and add functionality. For instance,



Pliant, a mulch film manufacturer, launched black mulch films that are black on one side and have single white strips that place TiO2 direct under the plants.

Hyplast, a Belgium producer of 'VIF' mulch films, introduced a seven layer high barrier mulch film that is made of mLLDPE and nylon. This film transmits ~0.2 g/hr of soil sterilization gases. Although VIF mulch films are manufactured in Europe, they are marketed in the U.S. by its sister company Klerks Plastic Products in Ridgeburg, S.C.



Global Mulch Films Market: Competitive Landscape



Some of the key players in the global mulch films market are Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Novamont S.p.A., Berry Global Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Trioplast Industrier AB, Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., Ab Rani Plast Oy., RKW Agri Gmbh & Co., Industrial Development Company Sal (Indevco), Armando Alvarez Group, BioBag International AS, Exxon Mobil Corp, and Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd.



Global Mulch Films Market: Structure



