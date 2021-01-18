New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- The global mulch films market is estimated to reach value of USD 6,324.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The mulch films market is witnessing strong growth, due to the rising demand for a higher crop yield worldwide. According to the statistics released by the United Nations, the world population was 7.3 billion people in 2016 and is estimated to reach 9.7 billion by 2050. Rise in population and increasing purchasing power parity in developing economies (leading toward a shift in dietary habits comprising more protein intake) are fueling the global demand for food. The demand for food is anticipated to increase by 59%–98% by 2050, thereby driving the demand for higher crop yield. Mulch films are widely employed to alter soil temperature, prevent moisture loss, hinder weed growth, and improve crop productivity.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Mulch films for greenhouses are used to shield the harvest from weather conditions such as rain and wind and to regulate internal temperatures, preventing considerable changes in temperature in greenhouses. The atmosphere inside greenhouses has high relative humidity. Use of mulch films is beneficial in the reduction of soil evaporation and improvement in the atmosphere around crops and plants. Tomatoes, an important crop in the food processing industry, can be cultivated for a longer duration in greenhouses with the use of mulch films.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Mulch Films Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Mulch Films market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Mulch Films market are listed below:



The Dow Chemical Company, Novamont SPA, RKW Group, British Polythene Industries PLC, BASF SE, Armando Alvarez Group, Berry Global Inc., Ab Rani Plast Oy, AEP Industries Inc., and AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Non-biodegradable Mulch Films



Biodegradable Mulch Films



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)



High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)



Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)



Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)



Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)



Others



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)



Fruits & Vegetables



Grains & Oilseeds



Flowers & Plants



