Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2022 -- Certain directors of Mullen Automotive, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: MULN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Mullen Automotive, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in ASDAQ: MULN stocks, concerns whether certain Mullen Automotive, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Mullen overstates its ability and timeline regarding production, that Mullen overstates its deals with business partners, including Qiantu Motors, that Mullen overstates its battery technology and capabilities, that Mullen overstates its ability to sell its branded products, that Net Element did not conduct proper due diligence into Mullen Technologies, that the Dragonfly K50 was not (solely) delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.