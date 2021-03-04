Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Multi-access Edge Computing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Multi-access Edge Computing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Multi-access Edge Computing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Definition:

Multi-access edge computing (MEC) offers application developers and content providers cloud-computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of the network and closer to the customer. MEC infrastructure allows the implementation of software-only mobile functions or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications. MEC technology is widely used in location services, video analytics, augmented reality, local content distribution or data caching, among many others. The factors such as Exponential growth in traffic, especially video, and the explosion of connected devices and the Increasing Implementation of Next-generation 5G Networks Worldwide are the drivers for the global Multi-access Edge Computing market. In addition, the Introduction of New Innovative Applications and Services also fueling the market growth. However, the Lack of a Common Security Framework may hamper the market growth.



Market Trend

- Introduction of New Innovative Applications and Services



Market Drivers

- Exponential growth in traffic, especially video, and the explosion of connected devices

- Increasing Implementation of Next-generation 5G Networks Worldwide



Opportunities

- Increasing Number of Connected Devices

- Increasing Demand for Multi-access Edge Computing from End-users



Restraints

- Lack of Common Security Framework



Challenges

- Lack of Skilled IT Professionals



The Global Multi-access Edge Computing Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Financial and Banking Industry, Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrial, Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications, Other End Users)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Multi-access Edge Computing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Multi-access Edge Computing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Multi-access Edge Computing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Multi-access Edge Computing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Multi-access Edge Computing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Multi-access Edge Computing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Multi-access Edge Computing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



