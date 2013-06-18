Multi-Author Guitar Blog Gain Goes Live

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Gain! [readgain.com] is for anyone who likes, loves, hates or is indifferent to guitars. Electric, acoustic, classic, modern, notorious, obscure, museum or pawnshop - Gain! is for, of and about guitars.



Gain! Contributors Include:



Allen Whitman: Electric bassist, singer and writer. Recorded and toured extensively as bassist for guitar legend Joe Satriani (2010-2012). Founding bassist (1988 - present) of San Francisco-based psychedelic surf trio The Mermen. Shop manager for Gary Brawer Guitar & Bass Repair in San Francisco, CA (2004 - present).



Andrew Griffin: Frontman of Oakland-based indie rock band Felsen. Andrew has toured and recorded with the likes of CAKE, Vince Welnick, Camper Van Beethoven, Jonathan Richman, Viv, The Bloody Lovelies, and many other great acts both signed and indie. Felsen has just completed their first national tour and are hard at work on a fourth album, "I Don't Know How To Talk Anymore" set to be released in summer of 2013.



Just Nick: Musician and recordist in Chicago who has performed with such artists as Common, Dwele and Estelle, and plays and records music across a wide range of genres.



Gearmanndude: With over 25 million views, Gearmanndude's killer pedal demos on YouTube are a well-known staple of the online guitar community.



About Alex Saraceno

Father and manager of guitar virtuoso Blues Saraceno, and the creator of Dirty Boy boutique guitar effects pedals.



Tom Strahle: LA session musician. Tom has taught lessons, played in lots of bands and played and lead worship at churches of 50 to 10,000. Currently he spends most of his time doing sessions, composing for TV and film and writing songs. Some of his recent work includes writing and/or recording with Justin Bieber, Taboo (from the Black Eyed Peas) and Marco Antonio Solis.



...with even more on the way! So check out the accompanying podcast on iTunes, and bookmark or subscribe using RSS and check out Gain! [readgain.com] every day for the latest guitar articles, gear demos, music, lessons, and oddities from across the web.



Contact: Erik Buljan [erikbuljan@gmail.com]