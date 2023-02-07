Multi-Cloud Security Market Trends, Share, Tools, Technologies : Adoption and Impact, Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- According to a research report "Multi-cloud Security Market by Offering (Solution and Services), Cloud Model (IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS), Application (Network, Endpoint), Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, IT and ITeS, Retail and eCommerce), Organization Size Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global multi-cloud security market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 10.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2022 to 2027. Rising cyberattacks on multi-cloud deployments and growing initiatives by the government for multi-cloud usage are some of the factors driving the market growth.



By organization size, large enterprises to account for a larger market size during the forecast period



According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), large enterprises employ more than 250 people. Large enterprises have rapidly started adopting multi-cloud systems over traditional on-premises methods. These large enterprises have various department verticals performing different operations, which makes it difficult for the organization to maintain the security posture of the entire organization. The pandemic led to organizations rapidly adopting the work-from-home (WFH) trend. Large enterprises increasingly deploy cloud-based solutions due to increased scalability and lower maintenance costs. Organizations are increasingly using multi-cloud deployments with benefits including minimizing vendor lock-in, leveraging best options as per requirements, and meeting regulatory requirements. According to IBM's report Cloud's next leap, the percentage of respondents claiming a single public cloud as their primary archetype dropped from 16% in 2019 to 2% in 2021, with the growing use of multi-cloud deployments. Organizations are increasingly adopting multi-cloud security solutions to maintain the vital security posture of multi-cloud deployments.



By vertical, BFSI to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



BFSI consists of banking, financial services, and insurance. Despite the size and business mix, most financial institutions have increasingly started adopting cloud and multi-cloud computing solutions. There are cost benefits when scaling, deploying new services, and innovating. Banks and financial institutions are increasingly moving their data to the cloud environment amid the COVID-19 outbreak. There are security and resiliency benefits that can be difficult and expensive to replicate on-premises, especially for smaller institutions trying to keep pace with the rapidly changing standards. However, as the industry continues to embrace cloud services, regulators are becoming more aware of the challenges associated with cloud computing, especially those that could expose financial institutions to systematic risks potentially undermining the financial system's stability. With the widespread adoption of cloud computing platforms, finance and insurance companies must meet the highest security standards set by monetary regulatory authorities. There is a constant need for proper security measures and vigilance to protect organizations from potential cloud attacks on multi-cloud deployments in the vertical. Multi-cloud security solutions are being implemented to help maintain the organization's security. Different government mandates, such as the Personal Information Protection and Electronics Document Act (PIPEDA) and PCI DSS, necessitate financial institutions to comply with these standards. There is an increasing need for cybersecurity solutions and services in the BFSI vertical to combat the rising number of physical and cyber-attacks on critical infrastructures.



By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to be the largest contributor in terms of the market size in the global multi-cloud security market. It is one of the most advanced regions in terms of security technology adoption and infrastructure. The region is experiencing increasing digitalization in the recent years. Organizations are increasingly shifting their systems from the on-premises environments to the cloud infrastructure. The increasing digitalization in the region has also increased the risk of cyberattacks on organizations. This factor has prompted organizations to adopt multi-cloud security solutions. Additionally, various organizations regulate the operation of the multi-cloud security market. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) develops cybersecurity standards, guidelines, best practices, and other resources to meet the needs of the US industry, federal agencies, and the broader public. Its activities range from producing specific information that organizations can put into practice immediately to longer-term research that anticipates advances in technologies and future challenges. For instance, NIST is establishing a Multi-Cloud Security Public Working Group (MCSPWG) to research best practices for securing complex cloud solutions involving multiple service providers and multiple clouds. The region also has the presence of major vendors operating in the multi-cloud security market, which acts as a driver for the growth of the market in the region.



Key Players



The major vendors in the multi-cloud security market are Microsoft (US), VMware (US), Rackspace (UK), Check Point (Israel), F5 (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Entrust (US), Google Cloud (US), Cloudflare (US), IBM (US), Cloud4C (Singapore), Proofpoint (US), Lacework (US), BMC Software (US), SonicWall (US), Atos (France), Imperva (US), Micro Focus (UK), Aqua Security (Israel), Aviatrix (US), Saviynt (US), Tufin (US), Distology (UK), Fortanix (US), Illumio (US), Fidelis Cybersecurity (US), Valtix (US), Orca Security (US), Ascend Technologies (US), Ermetic (US), Caveonix (US), and AccuKnox (US).



