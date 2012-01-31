Multi-Company Owners Evan Delaporte and Will Deane Make Waves in the Lighting Industry

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- Everyone knows two heads are better than one when it comes to problem-solving, productive thinking, and most definitely business ownership.



Multi-company creators and Co-CEOs Evan Delaporte and Will Deane have been making waves in the lighting industry with their wide range of high-quality, affordable lighting products and accessories. With years of marketing and lighting experience, Delaporte and Deane have launched several websites specializing in emergency lighting, electronic illuminated fixtures, exit signs, batteries and more. These include, but are not limited to, EmergencyLights.net, WallPacks.net, WireGuards.net and SelfLuminousExitSign.com.



Deane and Delaporte have been able maintain high-standing relationships with Fortune 500 companies from across the globe due to their top-notch customer service, superior products and ability to use their expertise to find solutions to every business’ unique situation.



Both born and raised in Annapolis, MD, Co-CEOs Will Deane and Evan Delaporte bring a variety of experience and knowledge to their multiple lighting companies. Deane specializes in online marketing, business development and sales management, whereas Delaporte’s background lies within the commercial, wholesale and online lighting industry.



Their mix of business, marketing and lighting expertise allow the power team to provide not only the necessary product know-how, but also the ability to understand customers’ needs.



According to Will Deane, “We truly believe in offering quality lighting products at an affordable price to companies worldwide. And with Evan Delaporte’s extensive knowledge of a multitude of lighting products and my experience in business development, I know we will continue to take the lighting industry by storm and provide the most comprehensive list of cost-effective merchandise on the market.”



Due to their price-conscious host of lighting products, Fortune 500 companies from across the globe have turned to the companies owned by Deane and Delaporte to outfit their needs. Past customers include 3M, Marriott, Boeing, Exxon Mobile, Comfort Sites, Holiday Inn, and the U.S. government.



