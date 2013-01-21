Multi Construction Co., Announced That Its Impressive Metro Area Rollout Continues Unabated

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- As a full-time contractor Multi Construction Co. Specializes in bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling. Their primary focus is on residential, commercial or industrial roofing and property maintenance. They are proudly announcing their impressive services getting out the door in the metro area and they are warming up for the new opportunities coming their way next year. Specializing in not just one but many - brownstone restoration, masonry, carpentry, tiles, waterproofing, brick cleaning, roofing, thoroseal, stoop, stucco, scaffold work, brick work, paint removal keeps their schedules hectic.



A corporation that keeps striving forward strengthening their relationship with their customers



‘Customer is the king’, MCC’s on demand solutions for clients in New York city, ideation, consultation and interaction has strengthened their relationship with their respective customers. For 23 long years Multi Construction Co.’s rectitude, meeting deadlines, expertise and honesty gave them the upper hand in proving adequate attention to the esteemed clients and keep striving forward.



Everybody in the organization believes in taking every task and executing it with perfection with an attitude to ‘never back down’.



About Multi Construction Co.

Taking the world into the future of urban living and setting a new benchmark in luxury developments in New York city, Multi Construction or the Brooklyn roofers have completed many projects throughout the New York City Metro Area and never ceased to amaze their customers with their workmanship, expertise, customer service and honesty.



The mastermind behind Multi Construction Co.’s success, Shafayet Hossain and his combined experience of engineering, construction and management has elevated the level of success. Since 1989 or 23 years of successful existence, the days have never come to an end and time never ticked 8 hours of work schedule, but the spirit amongst the employees and rock solid attitude has made them take any challenge head on.



