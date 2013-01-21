Multi Construction Co. Continues Its Impressive Growth Adding New Options in Their Luxury Portfolio

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Nation’s most innovative contractor specializing in residential and commercial roofing and property maintenance, today announced that its impressive metro area rollout continues unabated, implying ‘the services are in great demand’. Specializing in not just one but many - bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, carpentry, Brickwork, Roofing etc. keeps their schedules hectic.



“I am very happy with my Roof Deck Multi Construction installed for me. Now I can enjoy my summer outdoor BBQ’s.” adds Jack, Brooklyn Home Owner



A corporation that promises timely execution, superior level of expertise with dedicated employees for a better customer experience



Everybody in the organization believes in taking every task and executing it with perfection. They take every challenge head on and for over 23 years, MCC has provided customized and on demand solutions for clients in New York city. They consult, interact and communicate their ideas & solutions that strengthens their relationship with their respective customers.



About Multi Construction Co.

Led by Shafayet Hossain and his combined experience of engineering, construction and management makes Multi Construction Co. The most successful and sought after name when it comes to property maintenance be it commercial, residential or industrial. Incepted in the year 1989 Multi Construction has never seen the sun set. This Brooklyn roofers have managed to complete many projects throughout the New York City Metro Area and bagged delighted customers.



Taking pride in workmanship, timeliness, and superior level of expertise their honesty, customer service, dependability and integrity allows them to provide adequate attention to the esteemed clients and keep striving forward.



