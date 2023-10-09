Multi Domain Controller Market to See Huge Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2023 -- The Latest research coverage on Multi Domain Controller Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Multi Domain Controller Market:-

Continental AG (Germany), Visteon Corporation (United States), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Aptiv (Ireland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) , Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Texas Instruments (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Faurecia (France)



The Multi Domain Controller Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Multi Domain Controller market.



Multi Domain Controller is server or control system that takes over a number of processors and handles all the other processors that are applied in the automobiles. A multi-domain controller can process considerable amounts of data and work on multiple functions simultaneously. There are various type of multi domain controllers such as advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) & safety, body & comfort and cockpit electronics. High adoption of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) will help to boost global multi domain controller market.



On 18th September 2018, Continental has offered solution for automated driving of commercial vehicles by emerging an environment model that gathers the vehicle environment by using various sensors.

On 25th October 2018, Visteon Corporation has launched SmartCoreâ"¢ Cockpit Domain Controller using silicon chip multiple central processing units for on All-New Mercedes-Benz A-Class.



On 29th June 2018, Visteon Corporation a global leading cockpit electronics supplier and ZongMu Technology Co. Ltd a China-based supplier of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) are collaborated to developed certain Level 3-plus autonomous driving solutions.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) & Safety, Body & Comfort, Cockpit Electronics), Propulsion (Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid-Electric Vehicle (HEV), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)), Bus System (Controller Area Network (CAN) & Controller Area Network with Flexible Data-Rate (CAN FD), Ethernet, Flexray, Local Interconnect Network (LIN)), Bit Size (32-Bit, 64-Bit, 128-Bit), Vehicles (Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Passenger Cars)



Market Trends:

High Adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Increasing Government Support

Increasing Social Awareness



Opportunities:

Leveraging Automotive Software

Market Drivers:

Growth in Autonomous Vehicles

Rising Complexity in Electrical Architecture in Modern Vehicles



Challenges:

Limitation in Engineering Design



