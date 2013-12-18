Multi-Faceted Best Travel Mug from Easy-and-cool.com

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- People are constantly on the move and constantly relying on beverages served outside can be hazardous to health. While carrying liquid food is doable there is no proper source to store it while on the move.



Easy and cool is considered to be the ‘Best Travel Mug’ as it only guarantees 100% food preservation but also ensures to retain the temperature of the food as it is when stored. It is designed in such a way that the hot beverages would remain hot for up to 7 hours and cold beverages would be the same for about 15 hours. This is promising enough for anyone to opt for the most easiest and convenient coffee mug without having to halt for a coffee break. This mug is so easy to use and clean as it is made of complete stainless steel body. The thermos effect in the mug makes it sustain any kind of temperature. There is no risk of spilling the drink as the mug has many safety features that would keep the outer body completely dry and can be kept at any place without worrying about spoiling the desk.



This travel mug is considered to be the advanced generation travel mug as it can be used anywhere. While driving, swimming, hiking and even recommended to store baby food. The mug is completely BPA free and also comes with an additional anti-spill proof which means that it is a perfect pick even for office. The double protection through the stainless steel frame helps the contents to remain hot or cold for long. It can also withstand any kind of pressure. This would also help in not investing in a cup mat as it wouldn’t form any frosting on the outer body. This can also be used for children as the material used in completely pressurized and hence there is no chance of spill overs. This would also avoid using plastic cup usage as the travel mug can be reused. Easy and cool travel mug is worth an investment as it can be used by anyone and for storing any liquid, hot or cold. The size of the mug is enough to contain liquid that would be required for the day. To order the best travel mug log onto http://www.easy-and-cool.com/.



If you would like to know more about these advanced generation travel mugs, you can check their website at: Cool Coffee Mugs



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Media Contact:

Best Travel Mug

http://www.easy-and-cool.com/

4222 SW 164th Path

Miami FL 33185

Phone: 305-498-3697

social.social.media@easy-and-cool.com