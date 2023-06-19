NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Multi-factor Authentication Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Multi-factor Authentication market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are Morpho (France), Gemalto (Netherlands), NEC (Japan), Entrust Inc. (United States), CA Technologies(United States), Fujitsu (Japan), VASCO Data Security (United States), HID Global (United States), RSA Security (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), SecurEnvoy ltd (England), Crossmatch(United States), Duo Secuirty (United States), Deepnet Security (England), CensorNet Ltd. (England).



Definition: The escalating trend in the rising cases of cyber attacks and data breaches across the organizations and increasing stringency in regulations to protect sensitive data is expected to boost the growth of the MFA (Multi-factor market authentication market). MFA is a method of identifying the user's identity which involves multiple methods. These methods guarantee secure online transactions, logging in to online services and access to corporate resources. Mostly deployed by organizations to execute an additional level of security that needs users to authenticate via Knowledge, wealth and inherence factors to achieve access to corporate and social networks.



Market Opportunities:

Cloud-based authentication services.

Advancement in biometric technologies

Increased use of Hardware and Software applications



Market Trends:

Implementation of a Two-factor MAF process ensures reducing the number of cases of authentication/identity theft using phishing, internet, and others.

Government, BFSI are adopting MAF module to secure their data, files and information



Market Drivers:

Cashless payments in the country resulting in implementation of e-government strategies.



The Global Multi-factor Authentication Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Two-Factor Authentication, Three-Factor Authentication, Other (Four-Factor Authentication and Five-Factor Authentication)), Application (Banking and Finance, Government, Travel and Immigration, Military and Defense, Commercial Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Model (Two-Factor MAF, Three-Factor MAF, Four-Factor MAF, Five-Factor MAF)



Global Multi-factor Authentication market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Key Market Developments: Countries have started adopting regulations like PCI DSS (Payment card Industry Data Security Standard) that deals with maintaining information security standard for organizations that handle branded credit cards from the major card schemes. and RSA (Rivest-Shamir-Adleman) launched advanced analytics capabilities to its product RSA Identity Governance and Lifecycle that enhances risk-based access review user experience, implementation service offerings, and recommended practices while reducing and identify risks for customers.

Adoption of these MAF model is resulting in surging investment in R&D for improving security projects and Safety of money transactions and data security is leading to the adoption of MAF models.

Many countries have introduced and implemented regulations such as:, HIPAA (Health Insurance portability and Accountability Act, 1996) by United States that provides data privacy and security for safeguarding medical information. and GLBA (Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, 1999) act that requires financial institutions to brief that how they share and protect customer's private information.

The market is fragmented by numerous players. With the growing trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) among companies has further emphasized the need for authentication technologies to ensure the safekeeping of data resulting in increased competition among players.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



