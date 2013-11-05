Multi-Genre Musical Artist Flaash5 Debuts New Music Video for Breakout Hit Titled "My Ex"

St Akron, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Up-and-coming artist Flaash5 is an Akron, Ohio native who is making a name for himself by creating fresh, new music combining sounds from genres including rap, hip-hop, rock, r&b, country rap and more. The versatile singer, songwriter and producer has just released a brand new music video for his first single, “My Ex,” which is sure to become a viral hit in the hip-hop and rap music communities. The song/music video has been featured and heavily promoted on the Ed Tyll Show with the radio talk show host saying, “This thing is funny and smart; it's a great, great video!” and calling it “a big commercial hit!” The artist is currently ranked #2 on the hip hop charts for Akron, OH on popular music site ReverbNation.com and is working on releasing new songs.



Flaash5 prides himself on his versatile approach to music as he likes to dip and dabble in many different genres. “My artistry is mine and because it's mine it can only be defined by its energy and creative expression, just like me,” says the artist who is inspired by sounds from the 80s and early 90s. From a young age Flaash5 would write down the words to his favorite songs and memorize them to practice his performances. The beat maker now writes all his own songs with the goal of birthing music with truth that people will connect to because it reflects everyday life situations.



The new single, “My Ex,” is just one of Flaash5's songs written about a personal situation he encountered and that he knows many other people have gone through as well. Flaash5 says, “Everyone has had the experience of finally getting out of an unhappy relationship only to discover that not long after, that same person wants them back.” The creative performer combines clever rhymes and a catchy hook with a fun, eclectic beat for his first single. The music video racked up nearly 400k views just a few days after being released and has had an enthusiastic reception from fans as well as receiving a prominent spot on the homepage of music blog, MusicExistence.



Watch the performer's latest music video for “My Ex” and stay tuned for upcoming singles:



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEU6Ju9fNGQ



To schedule an interview with artist Flaash5 or for information on booking, please contact: Flaash5.com