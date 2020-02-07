Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the

Multi-layer Blown Film Market in its published report, titled "Global Multi-layer Blown Film Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026". In terms of revenue, the global Multi-layer Blown Film market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.



Multi-layer Blown Films are used in the packaging process of consumer and industrial goods. Multi-layer Blown Films are structured in a format to ensure efficient packaging. The commonly used materials for inner and outer layer are polyethylene and polypropylene among others. Multi-layer Blown films are made up of different types of materials such as polyethylene, polypropylene, EVOH, and polyamide among others.



Tie layers are used in between these multilayer structures, when different material layer do not stick together. Multi-layer Blown Films are manufactured with blown technology which includes extrusion of polymer material through a circular die, which is then followed by bubble expansion. The Multi-layer Blown Films can be used as sheets for wrapping or can be used as a laminate in the packaging. Multi-layer Blown Films provide better barrier properties and high stiffness.



The global market for Multi-layer Blown film is segmented as layer type, material type, film type, application type, end use. The barrier properties of Multi-layer blown films are driving factors for growth of its market. On the basis of layer type, Multi-layer Blown Films are segmented as 2,3,5,7,9,11 layers and others. Multi-layer Blown films which have 5 layers are the commonly used structure, and 7 & 11 layer film structures have more improved characteristics. Introduction of more number of layers implies better performance.



On the basis of Material type, Multi-layer Blown Films includes polyethylene, polyamide, and EVOH among others. EVOH is used in between multiple layers to have high barrier properties. On the basis of film type, Multi-layer Blown films are segmented as stretch, shrink, and specialty film. The specialty films are preferred by manufacturers and brand owners, as they can be customized as per the end use requirements. On the basis of application type, Multi-layer blown films are segmented as bags, pouches, wraps, and lids among others.