Multi-Media House, GNA Universal Media to Celebrate New Business Launch

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- 20 January 2020 GNA Media cordially invites everyone in their grand opening. The launching ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Monday January 20, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at 3111 Tahquitz Canyon Way Palm Springs, CA 92263. Refreshment will be part of this free event for all. All guests are requested to bring their business cards. Attire: business casual.



"Our main objective is to bring global awareness and act as liaison to new emerging art companies" explained "Gina Carey, CEO/ President of GNA Universal Media. "Come see what GNA all is about". We are excited about networking with local businesses within our community and abroad.



This joint venture will offer the luxury of an all-inclusive entertainment package. Our partners include, Gina Carey Films, NE TV, Gico Music, The Indie Post, NDME TV for reality, comedy shows and dramas, The CV Indie Film Awards and ALL INDIE FLIX.



With the ever-expanding horizons of entertainment industry, we are well versed with the delicacy of our content. With the commitment of mutual cooperation, our Media House believes in providing a foundation for the right content for right audience. Our Enterprise is already on the track as one of GNA Universal Media Affiliate Company, Gina Carey films, has produced 7 feature family films and the CV Indie Film Awards is now going on 4 years in running.



Email GNAUniversalmedia@gmail.com or call (760) 678-5815.



To RSVP https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gna-universal-media-launch-party-tickets-83885486749



GNA Universal Media

(760) 678-5815

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gna-universal-media-launch-party-tickets-83885486749