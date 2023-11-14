Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2023 -- Host Sonna Johns is joined by Jillian Lorenz, co-founder of a multimillion-dollar fitness franchise on podcast Up Close and Empowered on Thursday, November 16th. Tune in live to listen to Jillian share pieces of her entrepreneurial and personal love story.



"The Barre Code mantra has always been 'we live to evolve'," says Jillian Lorenz.



About Jillian Lorenz

Jillian Lorenz is a dedicated entrepreneur passionate about wellness and personal growth. She co-founded, expanded, and successfully sold a multimillion-dollar fitness franchise, resulting in the creation of the largest women-owned boutique fitness brands in the world. With over 20 years of expertise, she has pioneered body positivity and self-improvement trends, guiding thousands to healthier lives. Jillian and her team have developed wellness programs accredited by NASM and AFAA. Her expertise spans fitness, body movement, meditation, and breathwork, all of which led her work to be featured in publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Inc, WSJ, Vogue, Self and more. Jillian is excited to continue to bring mindfulness and wellness to as many people as possible with a stronger focus on Mind, Body and Soul.



About Sonna Johns

Sonna Johns stands at the forefront of the personal empowerment movement, dedicated to aiding individuals in overcoming the obstacles that hinder their journey towards self-actualization and the realization of their true potential. Her guidance leaves them feeling empowered, inspired, and equipped with the confidence to cultivate new habits and make choices that lead to thriving in an ever-changing world. As a certified Life Coach, she specializes in empowering women confronting diverse challenges, whether in the realms of professional endeavors, relationships, or during periods of reinvention following significant life events. Rooted in her unwavering belief in the value of leading by example, Sonna possesses the confidence and compassion needed to support clients as they embark on their authentic paths. She eagerly anticipates the opportunity to lend an empathetic ear to your story and help you uncover your unique potential and inner strength.



About Up Close & Empowered

Thursdays at 12 pm PST on the Voice America Empowerment Channel

Through authentic powerful conversations, Sonna's mission is to inspire you by helping you awaken to your inner power. Whether you're experiencing heartbreak, a lack of self-love, or going through a life changing event - you always have a choice to either allow circumstances to disempower you or empower you. This show will include real and vulnerable conversations from those who had the courage to choose themselves during their biggest challenges and use it to catapult them into becoming the highest version of themselves. We'll go deep, and we'll vibe high. Each week the mission is to share knowledge and inspiration that will help you lead a more empowered, confident and vibrant life. It's time to finally own your power! This show will support you on many levels. It's through Sonna's own personal transformation that has inspired her to awaken you, to your own power!



