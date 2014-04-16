Multi-National Organizations Start with Proof of Concept then Adopt Ultriva End to End Pull Solutions Across the Enterprise

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Ultriva’s founder and CEO, Narayan Laksham discussed in the current company blog how many organizations fail to execute a best-practice solution beyond Proof of Concept at a single plant or site. Multi-national management organizations usually turn to improved best-practice technology solutions when one of two circumstances occurs: rapid growth requiring improved throughput capacity or serious quality-control issues. Both these challenges produce lower customer satisfaction if the correct products are not received in a timely, safe, and accurate manner.



Laksham explained how Ultriva has been helping customers to set these pull process for the last decade. The underlying methodology used to set up the pull process is “collaborative Kanban.” By engaging with the customers (Original Equipment Manufacturers, Distribution centers, retail channels, or end customers) manufacturers can gain better control over their downstream demand. They can quickly sense the changes in demand and adjust their production schedules to minimize redundant Finished Goods (FG) inventory.



Ultriva manufacturing customers have proven that adopting E2E methodologies leads to many benefits:

- Optimized inventories at FG, Work in Progress (WIP) and Raw Materials

- Improved service levels to customers resulting in increased customer retention

- Dramatic reduction in production disruptions (less changes and more part availability)

- Superior supplier performance due to reduction in the “bull whip” effect



To read the entire article, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/100495/Proof-of-Concept-to-Enterprise-wide-Adoption-Creates-Affordable-End-to-End-Pull-Solutions.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495