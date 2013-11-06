Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



Multiparameter patient monitors are referred as monitoring systems that measure and display numerical data and waveforms for patient. These are parameters obtained through monitoring systems used for the diagnosis and treatment of patients in various healthcare departments. These monitoring devices are used to display signals of various vital signs such as respiratory rate, heart rate, temperature, ECG, blood pressure and others. These devices work by converting electrical signals into readable form that is shown on the monitors display.



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Global multiparameter patient monitors are expected to grow with the rise in chronic diseases such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Moreover, increase in geriatric population will also increase incidences of chronic diseases and increased hospitalization that would further propel the market growth. According, to WHO (World Health Organization), the total number of deaths due to CVD was 18.1 million in 2010 and is expected to reach 24.2 million in 2030. Moreover, more than 38 million people suffer from COPD in Europe, Japan and US. As estimated by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to rise to 7.8% in 2030.



The global multiparameter patient monitor equipment market is segmented on the basis of different types of Monitors. Monitor segment comprises high acuity monitors (MRI compatible monitors, critical care monitors and perioperative monitor) and mid acuity monitors (post anesthesia care monitors and emergency care monitor). Furthermore, there are low acuity monitors that are segmented into vital sign monitors and ambulatory monitors.



Geographically, North America dominates the multiparameter patient monitor equipment market followed by the European region. Growth in these regions is foreseen due to increase in the number of hospitalizations. Moreover, strong economic growth is witnessed in the developing regions such as India and China due to increase in healthcare investment and large population base. Therefore, emerging economies are expected to witness significant growth in near future and are likely to drive the market growth.



Some of the market players in this industry are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, OSI Systems, Mindray Medical and other significant players.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends.



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Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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