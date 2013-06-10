Multi Platinum Producer Andrew Lane Is Working His Magic with International Songstress Gemma Rea

West Port, New Zealand -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Gemma Rea, who 19 years old states “ I am from Westport, New Zealand. I have been playing piano and singing since I was small, music is all I've known and all I have ever been interested in and I love writing my own music, so I was lucky when I had the opportunity to release my first single 'It Was Me'.” Gemma met producer Andrew Lane at The Event in Orlando, Florida. Gemma & Andrew started working together and came up with a song. Andrew composed the music and Gemma wrote it called 'It Was Me', ready for release in 2013.



Andrew Lane has worked with many recognised artists including Backstreet Boys and Irene Cara, Toni Braxton, O-town, Snoop Dog, Britney Spears, Anne marie, Cash money (Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne). Andrew has received gold and platinum accreditations for his work with R&B artists Speech, Keith Sweat, and Alsou and has also worked on shows such as Hannah Montana and movies like, High School Musical and Princess Diaries.Andrew Lane is a multi Platinum Producer.



'It Was Me' is available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and the video is available for viewing on Youtube. It is getting a lot of air time on the radio Westport , New Zealand. The video was played on a national after school kids show, in which Gemma had a lot of positive feedback. Gemma is performing at schools around the South Island of New Zealand, at the moment.



No doubt with Andrew's magic touch, Gemma will go far!



Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Gemma-Rea/367461240033608

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Gemma_Mareeee

Youtube video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uKi9XR4xzA

Personal Youtube channel: http://www.youtube.com/user/GemmaMaree75

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/nz/artist/gemma-rea/id632720359