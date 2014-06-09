Multi-Purpose "AquaSafeBag" Seeks Funding Through Indiegogo for a Fun and Safe Water Adventure

Heraklion, Greece -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- AquaSafeBag opened their doors with a product for those who like to have total control over every aspect of their life and feel relaxed. This product can store any swimmer's belongings (phone, money, keys etc) so they can take these important personal items with them wherevery they go – either a dip in a swimming pool, or a swim in a lake or even the ocean.



Instead of chilling out and enjoying vacation time or favorite water sport, too many people are occupied guarding their belongings from theft. Everyone knows that thousands of people are victims of theft poolside or on the beach which is not a pleasant outcome on what should be a very pleasant day. From this need for people to keep their blongings safe and sound, the AquaSafebag was born ; to reduce the stress and fear of losing a swimmer's personal belongings whille they were trying to enjoy themselves.



AquaSafeBag can be used over and over again, either by replacing the air cartridge or by just blowing in the tube. Air cartridges can be found easily at various bike stores or other hardware shops almost anywhere. AquaSafebag’s life preserver is not just for personal use; it can be easily detached from the bag. The magic of safe and secure swimming is here but the team behind AquaSafeBag seeks crowdfunding support to make it reality.



Key features of AquaSafeBag:



-Protects personal valuables from harm or theft

-Protects from water- either fresh water or saltwater

-A built-in life preserver that deploys in three seconds.

-Multipurpose use for anyone active and on the go.



This campaign started on May 26 and will close on July 10, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1gJRhgO