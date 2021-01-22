Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Multi-rotors use more than two rotors that have fixed pitch spinning blades. They are UAVs that generate lifts. The drone can be made to descend, hover, or ascend. The multi-rotor drones can also be turned or moved to a horizontal position by varying the speeds of particular rotors. They can operate in a broader variety of environments as compared to fixed-wing drones. Also, the multi-rotor drones do not need any additional space to land or take-off. They are ideal for surveillance missions and imaging applications as they can hover in place. During the forecast period, the global multi-rotor market is expected to reach USD 8.27 billion.



Key players in the market DJI, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.



The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the multi-rotor drones in military bodies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.



Multi-Rotor Drone Market: Market Drivers



The global multi-rotor market is growing at a CAGR of 20.2%. There are multiple factors propelling market growth. One of the major factors is the increasing use of UAVs in law enforcement applications and the military. The use of UAVs in technological advancements also improved the working of multirotor drones. The other notable reason is the need for quick access to mission-critical locations. Additionally, the demand for drones is growing in commercial and business sectors driving the overall market growth.



Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Camera

Control Systems

Tracking Systems

Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Commercial



Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Budget

Medium

Premium



The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.



Multi-Rotor Drone Market: Regional Landscape



During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow fastest. The use of multirotor drones in environmental surveillance, sports coverage, etc., is majorly responsible for driving the growth in this region. Moreover, in emerging economies, including India and China, the increasing use of multirotor drones is boosting the global multi-rotor drone market growth.



