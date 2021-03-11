The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the multi-rotor drones in military bodies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- The Global Multi-Rotor Drone Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.49 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Multi-Rotor Drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of multi-rotor drones in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.
In December 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp. revealed its merger with ComSovereign Corp, a US-based consortium of the 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics, designed for the next generation of global networks.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Key players in the market DJI, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Multi-Rotor Drone Market on the basis of Payload, End-Users, Price Range, and Region:
Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Camera
Control Systems
Tracking Systems
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Commercial
Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Budget
Medium
Premium
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Multi-Rotor Drone Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Multi-Rotor Drone market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Multi-Rotor Drone Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Multi-Rotor Drone Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on homeland security & aerial filming devices
4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries
4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of the multi-rotor drones by military bodies
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it
4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Multi-Rotor Drone Market By Payload Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
5.1. Payload Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Camera
5.1.2. Control Systems
5.1.3. Tracking Systems
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. Multi-Rotor Drone Market By End-Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
6.1. End-Users Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Military
6.1.2. Commercial
Chapter 7. Multi-Rotor Drone Market By Price Range Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)
7.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Budget
7.1.2. Medium
7.1.3. Premium
CONTINUED..!!
