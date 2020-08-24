Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Rovi Inc. (United States), Viacess Orca SA (France), Cognik S.A.S (France), Screen Technology Group PLC (United Kingdom), TiVo Corp. (United States), Red Bee Media Ltd. (United Kingdom), ContentWise (Italy), eBay, Inc. (United States), Google, Inc. (United States), nRelate (United States)



Multi-screen content discovery engine, which is an implemented software platform for the users to surf for television content online. Its importance is rapidly growing with the increasing trends such as social TV, video on demand (VOI), video on internet (VOI), and smart TV, which are enlarging the need for userâ€™s engagement. In order to overtake competitors, service providers are focusing on providing distinguished immersive TV experiences to their users by providing personalized services, which are leading to the increased adoption of multi-screen content discovery engines. The demand for the multi-screen content discovery engines is on the rise, owing to the increasing consumption of online content.



Market Drivers

- Proliferation of Smart-Phones

- Increasing Consumption of Online Media Content

- Time Consuming and Increasing Complexity

- Personalized Recommendations for End-Users



Market Restraints:

- Time Consuming and Increasing Complexity



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand for Web Enabled Devices



Market Overview of Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines

If you are involved in the Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by: Study by Application (Televisions, Tablets, Personal computers, Internet, Smart phones), Platform (IPTV, OTT, CATV)



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Multi-Screen Content Discovery Engines market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



