Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, “Multi-Targeted Therapies - New Wave of Combination Therapies in Late Stage Development for Lung Cancer Offer Promise”, which provides an overview of the discovery and development of therapeutic drug combinations and multi-target drugs for oncology. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an insight into different methods and techniques used to identify and design drugs that act upon multiple targets in the treatment of cancer. It also focuses on the design and development of combination therapies to address multiple targets in oncology and the challenges surrounding this.



Pipeline analysis of the Phase III oncology pipeline focuses on indications such a lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, leukemia, lymphoma, head and neck cancer and multiple myeloma. The most common types of drug combinations used to treat these indications are highlighted and promising molecules in each indication have been identified.



Scope



- An introduction to network biology and its implications in the design of drugs and cancer therapy.

- The rationale behind the use of multi-target drugs or combination therapy to address multiple targets in cancer treatments.

- A comparison of the strengths and weaknesses in the multi-target approach to the use of drug combinations.

- Methods and techniques for the discovery and design of multi-target drugs.

- Methods for designing combination therapies for cancer and the challenges involved in the process.

- Late-stage pipeline analysis of combination therapies in oncology in indications such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and ovarian cancer.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving research in the field of multi-target therapies.

- Understand the processes being used to design and develop multi-target drugs and combination therapies and identify some of the challenges involved in this.

- Identify key molecules in development being used in combination based on indication.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying common drug class combinations in the pipeline for different cancer indications.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/multi-targeted-therapies-new-wave-of-combination-therapies-in-late-stage-development-for-lung-cancer-offer-promise-report-552273